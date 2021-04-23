Former adviser Dominic Cummings lashes out at Boris Johnson amid leak allegations

Dominic Cummings has lashed out at Boris Johnson and accused the Prime Minister of being responsible for a series of false allegations about him in the media.

Mr Johnson's former top adviser denied he was responsible for the leak of private texts in which he promised to "fix" a tax issue for the entrepreneur Sir James Dyson.

In a lengthy blog posting he also claimed the Prime Minister had tried to stop an inquiry into the leak last year of plans for a second lockdown because it implicated a friend of his fiancee, Carrie Symonds.

He said that he had also warned Mr Johnson against plans to have donors secretly pay for refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, saying they were "unethical, foolish (and) possibly illegal".

Read More

"It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves," he said.

His attack follows briefings to a number of newspapers, which said Mr Johnson believed Mr Cummings was the source of the leaks about the lockdown and his texts to Sir James as well as stories about the flat refurbishment.

Cummings denied he had given the text messages to journalists and offered to cooperate with the leak inquiry.

"I am happy to meet with the Cabinet Secretary and for him to search my phone for Dyson messages," he wrote.

It follows his dramatic departure from No 10 last year amid the fallout from a bitter power struggle with Ms Symonds.