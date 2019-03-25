Forensic investigation into Libby Squire (21) death ongoing, inquest told

Forensic investigations into the death of university student Libby Squire are ongoing after her body was found seven weeks after she went missing, an inquest into her death has heard.

The inquest into the 21-year-old’s death was opened and adjourned by coroner Professor Paul Marks at Hull Coroner’s Court on Monday afternoon.

Police told the hearing that the inquiry into her death has been declared as a “homicide” probe and that a man remains under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of abduction last month.

Miss Squire was found dead in the Humber Estuary on Wednesday afternoon. She had been missing since the early hours of Friday February 1 following an evening out in Hull, and her disappearance sparked an intensive search.

Undated family handout file photo issued by Humberside Police of 21-year-old student Libby Squire, who disappeared in Hull. Family Handout/PA Wire

Prof Marks told the inquest that she “sadly” was pronounced dead “on March 20 near Spurn Head, at the mouth of the River Humber, in the East Riding of Yorkshire”.

A statement was read to the inquest by Catherine Land, an identification expert with West Yorkshire Police, which confirmed Miss Squire had been identified by her fingerprints.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley, of Humberside Police, said investigations were ongoing. He said: “Post-mortem forensic investigations are still ongoing.

“It’s now been declared a homicide investigation.”

Screengrab from handout CCTV footage issued by Humberside Police of a woman (circled) believed to be missing student Libby Squire outside a nightclub in Hull before she disappeared. The footage, filmed on the evening of January 31, shows a woman dressed in black walking along the road near to The Welly club, on Beverley Road, in the city. Humberside Police/PA Wire

Mr Smalley said Miss Squire was refused entry to the Welly nightclub on January 31 and was last seen at around midnight near Haworth Street and Beverley Road, with no sightings after that time.

He said Pawel Relowicz was arrested on February 6 “in relation to her kidnap” and remains under investigation.

The detective added that Relowicz, 24, has been charged with a variety of other offences, including burglaries, voyeurism and outraging public decency.

Mr Smalley previously said a post-mortem examination had taken place, but officers would not be releasing any results “for investigative and operational reasons”.

Prof Marks said police are not yet in a position to release Miss Squire’s body to her family due to the ongoing investigations.

He offered his condolences as he adjourned the inquest to a later date.

He said: “It’s my intention to adjourn the inquest pending further investigation to a date to be set down.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences to members of Libby’s family for their sad loss.”

On Saturday, Miss Squire’s mother described her family’s heartache at the loss of her “darling” daughter.

In an emotional tribute, Lisa Squire affectionately referred to her daughter as “Pie” and said she had lost “one of the four most precious things in my life”.

Writing on Facebook, she said: “I cannot thank you enough my darling Pie for making me a mummy.

“For choosing me to be your mummy. It’s an honour, a privilege and a joy.

“I kept you safe for as long as I could and I am so sorry I could not keep you safe on that night. I’m sorry. I’m so so sorry.”

Relowicz, 24, of Raglan Street, Hull, has been remanded in custody charged with 12 offences unrelated to the investigation into Miss Squire’s disappearance.

He is due to go on trial in Sheffield in July.

Press Association