| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

For a couple hell-bent on privacy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no qualms about repeating very private conversations

Enda Brady

While some people are having to choose between heating and eating, there won’t be many worrying about a prince taking a light beating or a couple who managed to spend £32m on their wedding

Prince William is reported to have physically assaulted Prince Harry, according to the new memoir. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Prince William is reported to have physically assaulted Prince Harry, according to the new memoir. Photo: Reuters

Prince William is reported to have physically assaulted Prince Harry, according to the new memoir. Photo: Reuters

Prince William is reported to have physically assaulted Prince Harry, according to the new memoir. Photo: Reuters

What could possibly have so enraged a man as mild-mannered as Prince William that he went round to his brother’s house in a “piping hot” mood and put him on his backside? The more I think about this latest revelation from Prince Harry, the more I find we should be asking not what, but whom?

Harrry’s wife, Meghan Markle – according to Harry’s account of what William said that day in 2019 – had apparently been “rude” and “abrasive”. We’re not told who she behaved in this manner towards, but you can join the dots. It’s clear William had reached breaking point.

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy