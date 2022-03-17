Footballer Zouma and his brother face court for video of cat attack

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan are facing prosecution in Britain over their roles in the filming of the kicking of a cat.

Kurt Zouma was seen kicking and slapping one of his cats in footage that surfaced on social media in February. The RSPCA took the 27-year-old’s two pet cats into care days later.

Yoan Zouma’s club Dagenham suspended him last month after saying he had been responsible for filming the incident, and said in a club statement yesterday afternoon Dagenham said that he had been “charged”.

However, the National League club said the player would now be considered for selection, stating that any further suspension would be “detrimental” to the player and the club.



The club said they reserved the right to take further action if deemed necessary.

The RSPCA said in its own statement later: “Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma.



“The RSPCA does not have the power to charge people. We will be serving a summons on those involved with the allegations, court venue and date once we have heard back from the court.”

West Ham fined their player the maximum amount possible when the incident came to light, but manager David Moyes has continued to pick Zouma when fit.

The RSPCA described the video as “very upsetting” last month and a Change.org petition was set up calling for Zouma to be prosecuted.

West Ham have been co-operating with the RSPCA’s investigation, and said in a statement yesterday: “West Ham United is aware of the RSPCA statement in relation to its investigation involving Kurt Zouma.

“Kurt continues to co-operate fully, supported by the club. It is our understanding that Kurt’s cats have been checked by a vet, are in good health and have suffered no physical injuries.”