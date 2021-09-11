Footballer Mendy’s rape trial set for early next year

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy will go on trial early next year, accused of the rape of two women and the sexual assault of a third alleged victim.

Mr Mendy spoke only to confirm his name during a 45-minute hearing at Chester Crown Court yesterday, when a date of January 24, 2022 was set for his trial. He is accused of four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old, wearing a cream jogging suit, listened to proceedings translated to him via a French interpreter. The charges were not put to him and no pleas were entered.

A further hearing will be held on November 15. Eleanor Laws QC, defending Mr Mendy, said there would be an application to dismiss the charges on that date.

The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under 18, are said to have happened at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Mr Mendy was charged on August 26 with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident last October and with the sexual assault of a woman last January. He is also charged with raping a woman last month.

The Premier League star was refused bail last month and is currently on remand at Altcourse prison in Liverpool.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52m (€61m). He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Mr Mendy appeared along with a co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie (40), of Eccles, Manchester, who is charged with four counts of rape.

The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between last April and last month.