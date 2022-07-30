Food trucks and hay bales for Boris Johnson’s wedding celebration

A marquee on the grounds of Daylesford House, Gloucestershire where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie will celebrate their wedding. Photo: Steve Parsons

Guests at Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding party today are set to feast on a South African-style barbecue from an eco-friendly street food truck.

Preparations were well under way last night at Daylesford House, a Cotswolds country retreat, with dozens of hay bale benches and van-loads of contractors heading in and out of the giant marquee.

One of many caterers to arrive yesterday appeared to be Smoke and Braai, a small family-run business serving grass-fed locally sourced meat, aligned to Ms Johnson’s values as an environmental campaigner.

It is understood that about a dozen Conservative MPs will be among the 200 guests that have been invited to the Gloucestershire country pile.

Sources said the guest list from Mr Johnson’s friends in Parliament increased after he resigned.

Ms Johnson is said to be the driving force behind the party. She is working closely with Carole Bamford, the wife of Tory donor Anthony Bamford, as the couple are hosting the event. Guests have been asked to arrive for drinks at 5.30pm, with the reception set to last well into the night.

They had better turn up with healthy appetites, as at least three street food vendors were seen setting up in the grounds of the estate.

Smoke and Braai infuses “Low ‘n Slow Americana BBQ together with fire and charcoal cooking Braai,” a South African cuisine of roasting food over an open fire.

Among the items on its menu are handmade grass-fed British beef braai boerewors rolls, handmade masa corn tortilla tacos, smoked barbacoa lamb and ancient grain salad.

Its wooden-panelled, vintage-lit trailer appeared to be positioned near the hay bale dining area beside a row of eateries adjacent to the huge marquee.

The ethical firm was established three years ago by Simon Chiremba, based in Corby, Northampton, who attended a private school in Zimbabwe before studying culinary arts at University ­College Birmingham.

His recent events have included the Silverstone Grand Prix.

Much of its grass-fed meat is sourced from the nearby West Lodge Farm near Kettering, Northamptonshire, alongside a large vegan and vegetarian offering.

At a host of other wedding parties, film crew bashes and vintage car shows served by Smoke and Braai in recent months, flavours included lime and mint-infused pineapple, loaded BBQ skin-on fries, cherry wood-smoked pork with honey and mustard slaw, locally sourced Aberdeen Angus ox cheeks, and wood-smoked vegan BBQ cauliflower.

“We have lived in, travelled and experienced both cultures of BBQ and Braai and one thing they all have in common is that they bring people together and make everyone happy,” Smoke and Braai says on its website.

An orchard cut out into a heart-shape may also provide a romantic backdrop to a long overdue party

It says its vision is to “support local farmers and communities” and “believe that we are all ultimately stronger together and we can all grow and learn from each other”.

A large gazebo has been erected at the rear of Daylesford House, a Georgian grade I listed mansion, while an orchard cut out into a heart-shape may also provide a romantic backdrop to a long overdue party. Mr and Ms Johnson had hoped to celebrate their wedding at Chequers, the country retreat used by every British prime minister, but the furore following his forced resignation scuppered those plans.

Mr Bamford stepped in at the 11th hour to rescue the event, providing a backdrop every bit as grand.

The couple married in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, organised in secret, in front of a small group of family and friends.

This was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street with a limited number of guests thanks to coronavirus curbs.

But a bigger bash was always planned.

Ms Bamford, set up Daylesford Organic Farm, with a chain of shops selling its produce across London. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]