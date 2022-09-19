Flowers are laid and candles lit as London prepares for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

AT 8pm, Big Ben tolled out above the rooftops, echoing down the river. In the dark gloom and eerie silence of Hyde Park, a loyal band of exhausted mourners that huddled together sighed and bowed their heads.

As the UK observed a minute’s silence to reflect on the life and legacy of their monarch, London was a city that stood sombre, transformed and transfixed.

Ten days after Queen Elizabeth’s death, the mood seemed to have shifted from sorrow to gratitude. A society fractured since the deep chasm inflicted on them by Brexit six years ago, this national event of mourning had brought them together – at least for now.

There was almost the familiar feel of a lockdown as, with business at a shuddering halt, the layers of hustle and bustle had been stripped away.

All day long, there was only the drone of police helicopters overhead, the screech of sirens and the clear chatter from the hoards of people who had moved, mesmerised, in the direction of Buckingham Palace – or as close to it as they could get.

By afternoon, the area in front of the palace had been cleared and fenced off, with TV trucks and sound equipment filling the space behind the Queen Victoria Memorial.

In Green Park, which is adjacent to the palace and where floral tributes to the queen were being laid, part of the fenced-off area was now home to a makeshift army camp – with 10 members in camouflage standing around.

Luckily, the weather had co-operated. On a crisp, sunny, autumnal day with barely any traffic on the streets, the English capital was a city marching on foot with purpose and precision, ignoring whatever obstacles might come in the way, whether that be pain, exhaustion or dehydration.

At Piccadilly, a woman on crutches was hobbling with evident pain, almost gasping to her companion: “This is as far as I’ve ever walked.”

Walking further up towards the road, a small child continued to lick an ice-cream while wailing: “I’m having a tough time, Daddy.”

It was tough on all age groups.

“This is my penance,” moaned a young girl in her late teens in Green Park, barely able to take a step further.

At the heavily congested tube station at Hyde Park corner, an elderly man on a motorised cart looked desperately down the steps as a steward told him: “There are no lifts here – only escalators.”

In the park itself, flowers had been laid at a number of locations by those who had been unable to access the official site at Green Park.

At a tree planted by the queen in 1977, one woman had left a picture of her own mother, with the note: “Her Majesty, if you see this lady up in heaven please tell her that we love and miss her. She is my mum and just like you she was beautiful inside and out, thanks for being a wonderful Queen.”

People view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth in Green Park. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Another tree saw its branches sprout with wondrous blooms – roses, sunflowers and lilies and even pampas grasses, as well as a variety of curious objects such as a crochet pincushion, a toy Corgi dog – and many handwritten notes pinned to the bark.

There were more at the Holocaust Memorial garden, where the rocks were strewn with freesias and lilies, and someone had stuck blue plastic roses into the gravel.

One child admonished her parents because “you said there would be lots of Paddington but there’s not – it’s just lots of flowers”. There were a few Paddingtons, however, dotted among the trees – laid there, perhaps, before the warning to stick to flowers had gone out. Unfortunately, we didn’t see any marmalade sandwiches.

Nor did we did hear a single Irish accent, although there were plenty of tourists who had come along for this strange and rare spectacle.

On the flight over to London from Dublin, an American tourist joked to his neighbour about being invited to the queen’s funeral. “He’s got some Blarney since he’s been in Ireland,” his wife said by way of apology.

Earlier, President Michael D Higgins, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, paid their respects at the catafalque in Westminster Hall.

President Higgins, with his wife Sabina, and Mr Martin, with his wife Mary, attended the lying-in-state of the queen. Also present was Martin Fraser, the Irish Ambassador to Britain.

Both the President and Taoiseach were later hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles at a reception for world leaders flying in for the queen’s funeral.

Mr Higgins said the queen deserved all the tributes paid to her. “She represented such an extraordinary combination of talents, a sense of duty to which nearly everybody has referred, a great knowledge of what was happening in the world and a concern for people.”

Regarding Irish matters, President Higgins remembered the queen’s “warmth and her deep patient concern that the future would be one that would bring peace and that people would understand each other.

“Her knowledge of Irish history, and her extraordinary statements that there were many things that should have been done differently, and perhaps none at all.

“It is a great privilege to be able to pay tribute to somebody who valued friendship so valuably,” he added.

The Head of State’s attendance at Westminster Hall is seen as a personal expression of gratitude, after the queen hosted President Higgins on the first Irish State visit to the United Kingdom in 2014

President Higgins and Mr Martin signed a Book of Condolence at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office headquarters in Lancaster House.

Mr Martin had a 45-minute meeting with new British prime minister Liz Truss at Downing Street. Speaking on BBC Radio, he spoke about the admiration and respect for Queen Elizabeth throughout the world, particularly in Ireland.

“We recall very warmly her visit to Ireland in 2011, a historic visit that in many ways was the culmination of years of peace building.

“We believe that Queen Elizabeth, through her authentic actions by that speech in Dublin Castle, in many ways opened up a new chapter in British-Irish relations and closed an earlier chapter, and will long live in the memory.”

Church leaders from Ireland have travelled to attend the funeral, including Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin, who paid tribute to the British monarch as “a courageous peacemaker and a reconciler of difference”, adding: “The work of peace, however, remains unfinished.”

He said there had been “an outpouring of affection and genuine respect from right across the island of Ireland since the queen’s death.

“I hope and pray that in some small ways this has helped to strengthen relationships and mutual understanding between our communities.

“Queen Elizabeth herself would want this.

“She was a courageous peacemaker and a reconciler of difference.



“Many of these peacemakers have now gone to their rest. The work of peace, however, remains unfinished and urgent – and it is up to all of us to play our part.”