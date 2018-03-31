Flights to resume at Stansted Airport after fire forced cancellations

Flights are expected to resume at Stansted Airport on Saturday after a fire on a passenger shuttle bus forced departures to be cancelled.

Passengers described panic and confusion as the bus burst into flames on Friday afternoon, belching thick black smoke that clouded much of the front of the terminal building.

The airport cancelled all departing flights until midnight, but services were set to resume as normal on Saturday. "Following the earlier incident involving a shuttle bus fire on the terminal forecourt, we confirm that the airport will be open tomorrow and flights are expected to operate as normal," the airport tweeted.

"Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information with their airlines." No injuries were reported to have occurred in the incident which began at around 4.20pm.

The bus, which was outside the terminal entrance, was well alight when firefighters appeared on the scene and the blaze was completely extinguished by 5.02pm, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said. Several passengers took to social media to express disappointment at how the evacuation was handled.

Taylor Fulton-Ward, 18, from Hertfordshire, who was flying to Dublin with her family for the Easter weekend, said people were "pushing and panicking" after certain doors were not open to allow people to leave. She said: "We arrived at the airport and after a lot of waiting we got through security and staff told us all flights were running but delayed.

"After an hour, our flight disappeared from the board with no communication. We went back through to check in to try and re-book the flight but the crowds were crazy.

"Announcements were telling us to leave the building, but the doors were not open - so people began pushing and panicking.

"The biggest problem was not being able to get out the doors and a lack of communication." A spokesman for the airport said some exits were cordoned off to protect passengers from the burning bus, which was very close to some of the doors, but staff were doing all they could to guide passengers to alternative exits.

Some passengers were given the option of having their luggage mailed to their home address if they needed to leave the airport quickly. The airport have said it will be operating a normal schedule as of Saturday morning.

Online Editors