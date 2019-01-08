Flights have resumed at Heathrow following reports of a drone sighting on Tuesday evening, an airport spokesman has said.

Flights have resumed at Heathrow following reports of a drone sighting on Tuesday evening, an airport spokesman has said.

Flights suspended at Heathrow for one hour due to drone sighting

An airport spokesperson said they were working with the Metropolitan Police earlier and had stopped departing flights "as a precaution".

Flights were stopped for approximately one hour, sparking a number of delays at the busy airport.

"We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow," the airport said earlier.

We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019

"As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

The first sighting was shortly after 5.30pm this evening. Flights resumed shortly after 6.30pm.

Passengers at Heathrow Airport reacted with disbelief on social media.

"Sitting on a plane at #Heathrow. Plane not going anywhere due to #drones. Like WTAF?!," one wrote.

Another wrote; "Grounded at #Heathrow whilst waiting to fly home to Manchester, first officer says flights suspended whilst police investigate possible #drone activity."

Online Editors