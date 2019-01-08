Flights suspended at Heathrow due to drone sighting

All departing flights at London's Heathrow Airport have been temporarily suspended following sightings of a drone.

An airport spokesperson said they were working with the Metropolitan Police and had stopped departing flights "as a precaution".

It comes just weeks after the Gatwick Airport descended into chaos amid reported drone sightings before Christmas.

We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019

The first sighting was shortly after 5.30pm this evening.

Sky News is reporting that the airport's northern runway has closed after reports of the sighting.

Passengers at Heathrow Airport have reacted with disbelief on social media.

"Sitting on a plane at #Heathrow. Plane not going anywhere due to #drones. Like WTAF?!," one wrote.

Another wrote; "Grounded at #Heathrow whilst waiting to fly home to Manchester, first officer says flights suspended whilst police investigate possible #drone activity."

Reuters