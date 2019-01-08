News Britain

Tuesday 8 January 2019

Flights suspended at Heathrow due to drone sighting

  • Airport spokesperson say they were working with the Metropolitan Police
  • Spokesperson said flights were stopped 'as a precaution'
  • Incident comes just weeks after chaos at Gatwick Airport after drone sighting
File photo dated 11/10/16 of Heathrow Airport. Photo: Hannah McKay/PA Wire
File photo dated 11/10/16 of Heathrow Airport. Photo: Hannah McKay/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

All departing flights at London's Heathrow Airport have been temporarily suspended following sightings of a drone.

An airport spokesperson said they were working with the Metropolitan Police and had stopped departing flights "as a precaution".

It comes just weeks after the Gatwick Airport descended into chaos amid reported drone sightings before Christmas.

"We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow," the airport said.

"As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

The first sighting was shortly after 5.30pm this evening.

Sky News is reporting that the airport's northern runway has closed after reports of the sighting.

Passengers at Heathrow Airport have reacted with disbelief on social media.

"Sitting on a plane at #Heathrow. Plane not going anywhere due to #drones. Like WTAF?!," one wrote.

Another wrote; "Grounded at #Heathrow whilst waiting to fly home to Manchester, first officer says flights suspended whilst police investigate possible #drone activity."

More to follow...

Reuters

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News