Flights cancelled as 10-day strike takes off at Heathrow

Stock image. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA

Stock image. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA

Jack Simpson

Dozens of flights to and from Heathrow were cancelled yesterday as a 10-day strike that promises to cause chaos for Easter holidaymakers began.

More than 40 flights to and from Heathrow were cancelled, with the airport also warning travellers to expect longer than usual delays.

