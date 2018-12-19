Flights in and out of Gatwick have been suspended after air traffic controllers received reports of two drones flying close to the airport.

Flights at Gatwick Airport suspended amid reports of two drones flying near runway

The airport said it was investigating the incident and apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

A statement said: "Following reports of two drones flying over the Gatwick Airport airfield, we have had to suspend flights while this is investigated.

"We apologise to any affected passengers for this inconvenience but the safety is our foremost priority."

Gatwick advised anyone flying from the airport, or collecting someone, to check the status of their flight.

Responding to a passenger who complained their plane had been diverted to Stansted, and then Heathrow, British Airways tweeted: "Gatwick have stopped all arrivals and departures due to a drone, we've been told. Something that's not within our control. We hope the crew keeps you updated."

Several passengers reported long waits for take off or diversions.

Twitter user Seun Olayanju posted: "@AerLingus currently stuck at Gatwick waiting for the heavily delayed E10249 to Dublin. Please can you confirm if the flight will run tonight?"

Honor Ireland wrote: "Landed at Stansted when we should be at @Gatwick_Airport due to a supposed drone sighting - car is at Gatwick, fantastic! #gatwickairport"

John Belo said: "Plane should have departed an hour ago from @Gatwick_Airport - captain confirmed there are reports of a drone in the area ... still waiting."

