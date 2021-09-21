Flashing images test could speed up dementia diagnosis

A pioneering EEG test could speed up the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s by up to five years, say researchers.

UK scientists have developed a two-minute passive-test called Fastball EEG that measures people’s brain waves in response to a series of images and could help diagnose dementia earlier.

Participants look at a series of flashing images on a computer screen while their brain waves are measured using an EEG cap.

Researchers at the University of Bath said the technique was highly effective at picking up small, subtle changes in brain waves which occur when a person remembers an image.

They said it was also passive, meaning the person doing the test did not need to understand the task or respond and may not even be aware of their memory response.

The Fastball EEG system was cheap, portable and relied on pre-existing technology already available in hospitals, the researchers said.

They were now beginning to use Fastball EEG in a study of the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The researchers said earlier diagnosis could help with the prescribing of drugs and also allow lifestyle changes to slow progression of the disease.

Cognitive neuroscientist Dr George Stothart said: “Fastball offers a genuinely novel way of measuring how our brain is functioning.”

The research was funded by Alzheimer’s charity BRACE.



