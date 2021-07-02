Flashes of the good old days as William and Harry put on a united front to pay tribute to their mother

The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

If tensions still remain, they kept them well hidden.

Reunited in memory of their beloved mother, Prince William and Prince Harry appeared reassuringly at ease in each other’s company as they unveiled the long-awaited statue of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Although they may remain “on different paths”, there was little sign of any acrimony between the brothers as they shared a joke while walking to yesterday’s engagement in the newly-replanted Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

As ever, Prince Harry appeared the more relaxed of the pair, his jacket undone while Prince William’s was buttoned up – a sign, perhaps, of the differences in their personalities that have contributed to recent difficulties.

Yet far from simply putting a brave face on things, there were flashes of the good old days as they not only stood shoulder to shoulder but even managed to indulge in a bit of light banter.

As with Prince Philip’s funeral, when they were last together, the occasion may have been consecrative, but the mood was light.

Knowing the world would be watching, it was always expected they would be on their best behaviour.

But the warmth between the pair appeared genuine rather than forced, reflecting the galvanising nature of this most poignant and personal of projects.

Read More

While there is no doubt they have had – and continue to have – their differences,

this was one issue on which they have been in full agreement.

Not only collaborating closely on the design by the sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, but also the location of the statue and its floral setting, Diana’s sons have always been on the same page when it comes to keeping her extraordinary legacy alive.

Never has this been more apparent than in the joint statement they released on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday, in which they remembered “her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better”.

It was also significant that they had both agreed for their mother to be immortalised, not in her 1980s heyday but as she was in the “final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion”.

Here were two brothers, reunited in their desire to see their mother remembered at her very best – surrounded by children to represent “the universality and generational impact” of her work.

As they proudly shared the bronze with the world, it did not really matter what anyone made of it.

In that moment, the most important thing was that the sons she brought up as equals were happy it not only captured the unique spirit that made her a 20th century icon, but also conveyed the maternal instincts that have had such a lasting influence on their own lives.

(© Telegraph Media Group 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]