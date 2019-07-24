BORIS Johnson is set to become the new Prime Minister of Britain today.

Five things you may not know about Boris Johnson: From making buses out of wine boxes to being fired as a journalist

While his rise to Number 10 has been watched by the world, here are some things you may not know about the new Conservative Party leader.

HE HASN’T ALWAYS BEEN SO CONFIDENT

Until the age of eight, he was severely deaf because of glue ear, a condition where the ear canal fills with fluid that can cause temporary hearing loss. He now jokes that he exaggerated his condition as a youngster to avoid boring conversations.

HE’S NOT LIKELY TO EVER TEACH JOURNALISTIC ETHICS

Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician – and quickly got into trouble, being fired from The Times of London for making up a quote to embellish a story.

In 2004, while serving as editor of The Spectator, he had to apologise to the city of Liverpool for accusing them of wallowing in “victim status”.

HE HAS A HISTORY OF SPORTING ACCIDENTS

Johnson is often seen jogging and biking around London.

But his true passion is rugby, where Johnson is known for letting his competitive spirit get the better of him.

During his stint as foreign secretary, Johnson inadvertently knocked a 10-yearold boy to the floor in a rugby match during a diplomatic trip to Japan.

HIS HAIR IS NOT AT ALL LIKE DONALD TRUMP’S

He might share prominent blond hair with Donald Trump, but there the similarity ends.

From the start of his political career, Johnson has always sported what could only be called the “slept-on” look, declining to style his locks in any way.

HE HAS AN UNUSUAL WAY OF RELAXING

After a long day on the political stage, he chooses to make models of buses to relax.

He rustles up his creations using old wine boxes, choosing to paint smiling passengers instead of grumpy Londoners.

Herald