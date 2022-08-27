Five things the UK is doing to combat cost of living hikes

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that the Government is not providing enough support for the cost of living crisis, but no immediate measures will be announced until September.

Meanwhile Ireland has pushed forward its budget to the end of September due to the crisis.

Some measures that are expected to be introduced by the Irish Government include a one-off double payment of The Household Benefits Package, a second installment of the 200 electricity credit, and all welfare rates to go up by at least €10, if not €15 in the new year.

Here are current measures the UK Government has in place to tackle the cost of living crisis, and how it compares to Ireland:

1. £400 energy bills discount

Every household in England, Scotland, and Wales will receive a £400 energy bill discount as part of the UK Government’s cost of living support package.

This will be administered by energy suppliers over a six-month period, with payments starting in October 2022.

This compares to the €200 that Irish energy customers received earlier this year.

Households in council tax bands A-D in England are also getting a £150 rebate on top of the 400 to help pay rising bills.

The DUP and Sinn Fein have sent mixed signals on whether this £400 will be given to Northern Irish households in November.

While Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he has been told when the money will be delivered, Finance Minister Conor Murphy claimed there is “no guarantee on when citizens here will receive the equivalent support” compared to the rest of the UK.

2. One-off £600 cost of living payment for low-income households

Almost eight million people in the UK will receive a one-off cost of living payment of £650.

This is a means-tested benefit and will be paid in two installments.

A lump sum of £326 was paid in July, and the second installment of £324 will be paid in the autumn, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

3. Fuel duty cut

The UK Government cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in May as fuel costs skyrocketed.

This compares to Ireland’s 20c per litre of petrol and 15c per litre of diesel.

The UK is one of the European countries that has done the least to support drivers with the rising cost of fuel, as Germany has taken the equivalent of 25p of tax off a litre of petrol, Italy has taken 16p off and Portugal 16p.

This comes as there is growing alarm in the Irish Government over the threat of fuel rationing, as sources say nationwide rolling blackouts loom due to Europe-wide supply problems.

From early next week, diesel and petrol prices are predicted to rise to €2-a-litre once again.

4. Household support fund

The Household Support Fund was first introduced in the UK in September 2021, and it was announced that it will now run until March 2023.

A further £500 million of support has been allocated to the fund, which provides some households with payments to help with essentials like food, utilities and clothing.

The payments are distributed by local councils, and eligibility varies according to the area but it is generally means-tested.

5. Pensioner cost of living payment

Pensioners in the UK will receive an extra £300 in November and December to help cover the rising cost of energy.

Households that receive the Winter Fuel Payment, which is given to nearly all homes that have at least one person of pension age, will receive this £300 on top of the £650 fuel payment.

These payments are made directly to eligible households by the Government.