Five people are being questioned over the suspected murder of three children who died after a house fire.

Five held as three children die in house fire

Demi Pearson (14) was pronounced dead at the scene in Worsley, Greater Manchester, while her eight-year-old brother Brandon and seven-year-old sister Lacie later died in hospital.

The children's 35-year-old mother, Michelle Pearson, is in a serious condition in hospital while a fourth sibling, three-year-old Lia, is critically ill. Greater Manchester Police said three men, aged 23, 20 and 18, and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 24-year-old man is also being questioned in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender. Emergency services were called to the mid-terraced house just before 5am yesterday.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were also in the house, managed to free themselves before fire crews arrived. Chief Superintendent Wayne Miller, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "The deaths of these three children is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and the little girl and her mum who are in hospital fighting for their lives.

"We currently have specially trained officers with the family to help them through this devastating time. "I want to describe what this incident is. It's the murder, using fire, of three children and we have a three-year-old girl fighting for her life who is seriously ill.

"This will devastate this family forever and words cannot describe what they are going through. We need the public's help to find the answers the family deserve.

"This evening, five people are in custody but we are still appealing for people who witnessed the fire itself or the events leading up to it to get in contact with us and tell us what they know.

"My thanks goes to the members of the public who have supported us with our investigation." Police confirmed there were "earlier incidents" at the address and said it had made a self-referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

