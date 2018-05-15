A fisherman who was bitten by a shark was rescued by a helicopter crew from the Royal Coastguard.

Fisherman attacked by shark off Cornwall coast after catching it in net

The porbeagle shark was hauled onto the deck of the "Govenek of Ladram" when it latched on to Max Berryman's limb.

After the Coastguard were alerted, a helicopter crew was scrambled from the Cornish town of Newquay to the vessel which was 107 nautical miles west of Lands’ End. Paramedic Julian Williams was filmed as he was lowered on to the ship from the helicopter.

By that point the crew had sterilised and dressed Mr leg wound. Mr Williams then hitched himself to the victims and the pair were winched up and back aboard the helicopter and the man was taken for treatment in Truro.

He said the crew's quick actions to treat the wound temporarily had prevented the injury being more serious. "We understand that the porbeagle shark was on the deck when the incident happened but as the crew were attempting to put it back in the sea one of the fisherman was bitten in the process," he said.

Independent News Service