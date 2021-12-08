First vaccine recipient Peggy ‘a shining example to others over the past year’, says her niece

Margaret Keenan (90) became the first person outside clinical trials to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19

The niece of the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine recipient has said she can’t believe it’s a whole year since her ‘Auntie Peggy’ made history.

Geraldine McHugh said her aunt Margaret Keenan, who turns 92 next week, is still in rude health and, despite her age, remains a “very independent woman”.

Coventry-based Ms Keenan, who is originally from Enniskillen, made front page news throughout the Covid-ravaged world when she became the first person outside clinical trials to get the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Since that iconic moment at Coventry’s University Hospital, she had a second vaccination and a booster shot.

Ms McHugh, from Tempo in Co Fermanagh, said: “She’s in great form. She’s been a great example to the whole world.”

She said Mrs Keenan has a great attitude to life and likes to keep busy.

“My aunt’s as good as anyone at her age could be,” she said. “She’s careful and she looks after herself.

“She still wears a mask and has been a shining example for others over the past year. The whole family is so proud of what she’s done. She’s so good humoured, still loves sewing and dressmaking.”

The two women stay in touch regularly, although Ms McHugh revealed that she’s “not allowed to phone her aunt during Strictly Come Dancing”.

“No, you daren’t do that,” she said.

“My aunt met the BBC presenter Dan Walker last year and was very interested in how he was getting on in this year’s Strictly. We’ll catch up again before Christmas. We’ve always exchanged cards.”

Ms Keenan still has her Enniskillen accent, despite living in England for more than 60 years.

The nonagenarian has, according to her niece, always been fully aware of the global significance of what she did last year.

“She got her booster jab in September, and used the opportunity to encourage others to do the same.”

Mrs Keenan – who has a daughter, Sue (59), son Philip (61) and two grandchildren – is better known to her English family and friends as “Maggie” but relatives on this side of the Irish Sea tend to refer to her as “Peggy”.

The former jewellery shop assistant retired just five years ago aged 86.

A year ago she told the gathered media: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with family and friends in the new year. I have been on my own for most of this year.

“My advice to anyone offered this vaccine is to take it. If I can have it at 90, then you can have it too.”

She added: “I don’t mind the attention, it doesn’t bother me. I’m just happy to have it done.”