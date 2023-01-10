| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

First UK rocket launch ends in failure after Virgin Orbit suffers ‘anomaly’

Cosmic Girl, carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket. PA Expand
Head of Spaceport Cornwall, Melissa Thorpe on the aircraft pan by Cosmic Girl, a specially adapted 747, which carried the rocket Expand

Close

Cosmic Girl, carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket. PA

Cosmic Girl, carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket. PA

Head of Spaceport Cornwall, Melissa Thorpe on the aircraft pan by Cosmic Girl, a specially adapted 747, which carried the rocket

Head of Spaceport Cornwall, Melissa Thorpe on the aircraft pan by Cosmic Girl, a specially adapted 747, which carried the rocket

/

Cosmic Girl, carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket. PA

Rod Minchin

An attempt to make British space history by launching a rocket into orbit from UK soil has ended in failure after suffering an “anomaly” during the flight.

After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.

Most Watched

Privacy