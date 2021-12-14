First death linked to Omicron in Britain is confirmed

The first Omicron death was recorded in Britain yesterday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the disease was not mild for some people.

“Omicron is producing hospitalisations, and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” Mr Johnson said during a visit to a vaccination clinic in London.

“The idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.”

Meanwhile, research showed that Omicron reduces the levels of coronavirus-fighting antibodies 30-fold, leaving the double-vaccinated at far greater risk of catching the virus.

A study by Oxford University looked at blood samples taken from people who had two doses of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer and measured the level of antibodies they had that were capable of neutralising the new variant.

They found a substantial fall in the number of antibodies able to fight off Omicron compared with Delta in people who had their second dose two to nine weeks earlier.

The drop was greater for people who had two doses of the AstraZeneca jab, with 21 out of 22 people studied having no neutralising activity detectable above the cut-off threshold – although some activity was still seen below the threshold.

However, the researchers said that other parts of the immune system may still be protective, and argued that there was no evidence that the new variant increased the risk of severe disease or death, or stopped vaccines being effective against more serious illness.

Matthew Snape, professor in paediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said: “Ultimately, it’s one piece of the picture and we still haven’t pinned down the threshold of protection, and what is enough to prevent infection, or severe disease, or hospitalisation and death. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

