Firefighters tend to huge blaze at Elephant and Castle train station in London 

A huge fire has erupted in the Elephant and Castle train station in London.

London Fire Brigade are appealing to the public to avoid the area as 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines are tending to the massive blaze.

Read More

Photos and videos have been circulating online of the massive fire at the train station and thick plumes of black smoke can be seen filling the air above the building.

One video shows the moment where a ball of fire explodes at the side of the station.

“Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending a fire at railway arches near to #ElephantCastle railway station,” London Fire Brigade tweeted.

"Please avoid the area and close all doors and windows.”

Um London wtf is going on?! pic.twitter.com/wbPMdpNijF — Matthew James Lister (@MrMattLister) June 28, 2021

It added that it’s received nearly 50 999 calls regarding the fire.

Thameslink earlier confirmed the fire, tweeting: “We've had a report of a fire next to the track at Elephant and Castle.

"All lines through Elephant & Castle are currently blocked. The fire brigade are on site and are assessing the situation.”

Read More



