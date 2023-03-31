| 10°C Dublin

Firefighters ‘acted out rape of female colleague’ damning report reveals

A report has called for an overhaul of vetting and misconduct processes for firefighters in the UK (PA Wire) Expand

A report has called for an overhaul of vetting and misconduct processes for firefighters in the UK (PA Wire)

Lizzie Dearden

Discrimination, bullying and harassment is rife in fire services, a watchdog has warned after uncovering incidents in which firefighters “acted out a rape” and used the n-word.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found that a “pack-like” mentality in some fire services made firefighters fearful of reporting colleagues and caused them to believe that nothing would happen if they did.

