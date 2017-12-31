News Britain

Monday 1 January 2018

Fire destroys all vehicles in 1,600 capacity multi-storey car park

Vehicles burn during a blaze at a multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena on Liverpool's waterfront. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Vehicles burn during a blaze at a multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena on Liverpool's waterfront. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Merseyside Police has said it believes that a fire has destroyed all vehicles in a multi-storey car park - which has a capacity of 1,600 - next to the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

The Liverpool International Horse Show was cancelled as firefighters tackled the huge blaze next to the venue on Liverpool's waterfront.

Merseyside Police said: "Initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite.

"We believe that all vehicles parked in the car park have been destroyed and advise owners to contact their insurance companies."

No-one has been seriously injured, the force said.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News