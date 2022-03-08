Fire breaks out at East London high rise block of flats and offices

Debris and glass panels crashed to the ground from the blazing building in Whitechapel High Street, East London. Photo: David Zambrana/PA

A fire broke out in a high-rise block of flats and offices in East London yesterday afternoon.

London Fire Brigade said it was called to the Relay Building in Whitechapel High Street shortly before 4pm.

Twenty fire engines and 125 firefighters were at the scene.

Video footage showed bright orange flames burning through a floor of the building as debris and glass panels crashed to the ground.

Lynn Ling, a London School of Economics student from China – who lives on the 20th floor with her husband Yuri – said the whole incident was “very scary”.

Ms Ling said she was alerted to the fire by a friend about 4.30pm.

She said: “I did not hear an alarm. I think there was a fire alarm on the ground floor but I could not hear it clearly on the 20th.

“I went out of my door but I found there was smoke in the corridor so I went downstairs. It was very scary.”

She added that a fireman was knocking on people’s doors on the 19th floor to tell them to leave.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Crews are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of the building. The brigade’s 64m ladder has been mobilised to the incident.

“The brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 50 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 15.53. Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Bethnal Green, Dockhead, Old Kent Road, Islington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We were called to the scene at 15.55 to reports of a fire on Whitechapel High Street by the emergency services. The building is being evacuated.”

London Ambulance Service advised people in Whitechapel to keep their windows closed and stay indoors as fire crews battled the blaze.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was in “close contact” with London Fire Brigade’s Commissioner Andy Roe.

The fire was finally put out early last night.



