Fionnán Sheahan: 'Brexit winds whip in on the north-east to test long-held seats in Labour heartlands'

It isn't. It's bloody freezing in Hartlepool as the wind whips in off the North Sea.

Those who venture out are going about their normal business of shopping.

The maritime town is attracting a lot of attention due to Brexit. It had one of the highest votes to leave the European Union. The local council is controlled by the Brexit Party.

And that party is targeting a gain here by running its chairman Richard Tice.

Not that the millionaire property developer has been seen much on the ground here. He didn't even turn up for the candidate hustings last week.

Labour candidate and sitting MP in the town Mike Hill.

The Brexit Party is the spin-off from Nigel Farage's Ukip, which campaigned for Brexit.

Proving successful in European elections and some council areas is one thing, but Ukip couldn't make the breakthrough in a Westminster election. Again there are doubts over whether it will elect MPs.

The party is not contesting Tory seats. It stood down candidates in the 317 Conservative-held constituencies.

Instead, it is focusing on Leave supporting areas with MPs from parties who want to remain in the EU.

Although it's debatable whether that counts Labour, Jeremy Corbyn's party, as its primary target.

That's where Hartlepool comes into the equation as one of the top bakers' dozen of Leave constituencies.

Tice has no connection at all to the town or the region. He represents the East of England in the European Parliament. The constituency is a long way south from County Durham and the north-east coast.

Absentee landlord MPs are commonplace in the UK. The seat has figured on the national agenda previously. The 'Prince of Darkness' himself, former Labour spin doctor and minister Peter Mandelson, was an MP here at the height of his political career.

Tice argues the people of Hartlepool have been utterly forgotten and let down by Corbyn's Labour Party. Hartlepool lost its A&E under its watch with a Labour MP and Labour council.

He attacks Labour's record of "voting to frustrate Brexit", despite seven in 10 voters in Hartlepool voting to leave the EU in 2016. He says the Brexit Party locally is already building new social housing for the first time in decades.

Pitching his track record in business, he says he will "get things done" for the people of Hartlepool as their MP.

The simplicity of the 'get whatever done' sound-bite seems to be a trend running through British politics.

The big local vote for Brexit was driven by a perception that EU fisheries policy played a role in the downfall of local fishing and related industries.

Standing in the way of the Brexit Party pulling off a dramatic win is sitting Labour MP Mike Hill.

Hill won 53pc of the vote in the 2017 general election, beating his Conservative rival by 7,650 votes. It would take a substantial swing against Labour for him to be dethroned.

Hartlepool has been a Labour constituency since its creation 45 years ago, although its predecessor did have Tory MPs both in the early 1960s and in the 1940s.

Hill has had his own travails in the run-up to the general election. He had the Labour whip restored after an allegation of sexual harassment against him was dropped.

On an otherwise quiet Sunday around the town, the local Labour Party offices were a hive of activity yesterday.

Nestled in a warren of streets, the office has seen better days.

Hill's footsoldiers were taking a break at lunchtime, tucking into some Greggs' pasties, before heading back out for another door-to-door canvas.

"We're getting a good reception on the doorstep, but having said that, in line with national trends, there's an awful lot of undecideds," Hill says as he takes a break from his sausage roll.

"Brexit is hardly a topic of conversation on doorsteps. The conversations we're having are all about issues that relate to people's lives - crime, the NHS, state of the roads, the public services."

The Labour MP accepts his party leader is coming up a lot. He says the voters' views of both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn is a "Marmite situation" - they either love them or hate them.

"Both have been mentioned on the doorstep - Jeremy more frequently than in 2017. The press profile of both is playing a bit part in this election.

"We've had mixed opinions on Jeremy. We've had those who don't like him but others who have seen the Labour Party manifesto and gone for that," he says.

Labour's final week leaflet targeted his Brexit Party opponent, carrying photos of Tice, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson. The headline 'Tice is a Tory' drew attention to his former membership of the Conservative Party.

Strategic voting is vital at this stage and Labour is also discouraging people from wasting their vote on the Liberal Democrats.

A lack of strategic thinking among his opponents is likely to be a saving grace. The Tories are running a candidate, rather than giving Tice a clear run, which will split the vote.

However, a Brexit Party win would prove this election really is only about one issue.

