Fiancée Carrie is 'the new power behind the throne'

As a former Tory communications director and ministerial aide, Carrie Symonds has both strong views on her party, together with the powerful network that comes from a decade working at the heart of the Conservatives.

This weekend, a series of toxic claims and counter-claims about the role of the British prime minister's fiancée in the departure of two of Boris Johnson's most senior aides have raised questions about the influence that Ms Symonds' views and friends have on the workings of No.10.

Last week, Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's chief aide, and Lee Cain, his communications director, were ousted from No.10 after the prime minister heard claims that he and Ms Symonds had been the subject of hostile briefings.

Their departure came after a major row over the appointment of Allegra Stratton, a long-standing acquaintance of Ms Symonds, as the prime minister's new chief spokesman, despite the firm advice of Mr Cain.

Ms Symonds went on to insist that Mr Johnson should not appoint Mr Cain as chief of staff, with sources claiming she was supported by figures such as Munira Mirza, the head of the prime minister's policy unit. Ms Mirza has told friends the claims about her involvement are untrue. This weekend senior sources said that Ms Symonds' influence on Mr Johnson's work as prime minister had appeared to grow steadily since his hospitalisation with Covid in April.

One senior insider claimed: "There are concerns that Carrie is becoming too involved with how the Government works, and that's the heart of the problem. She clearly has strong views on wholesale change at No.10."

The insider added: "She is perceived as wanting to run the Government by WhatsApp from the flat." Another source said Ms Symonds used the No.11 flat "as a sort of private office".

The flat above No.11 Downing St that Ms Symonds shares with Mr Johnson and their baby Wilfred has become the centre of intrigue for No.10 staff who have, since last summer, observed a steady stream of familiar faces paying social visits to the prime minister's fiancée while the official cogs of government turn downstairs.

Visitors to "Carrie's Court", as it has been dubbed by insiders, include Henry Newman and Josh Grimstone, two close friends of Ms Symonds who are special advisers to Michael Gove, Ms Stratton, and several journalists with whom the 32-year-old also enjoys long-standing friendships. Ms Symonds has described Mr Newman and Mr Grimstone as two of her "favourite people", and posted pictures of herself campaigning with the pair, along with Zac Goldsmith and other Tory advisers, during last December's general election campaign.

Another regular visitor to the No.11 flat is Sarah Vaughan-Brown, a former director of corporate communications at British broadcaster ITN, who was hired as Ms Symonds' personal adviser in February, with her salary funded by the Conservative Party.

At the time of her appointment, Tory insiders say Ms Vaughan-Brown's role would include helping with Ms Symonds' charitable work in areas such as the environment and animal welfare.

Also close to Ms Symonds are John Whittingdale, the former culture secretary, Zac Goldsmith, the British environment minister, and Sajid Javid, for whom she worked between 2016 and 2018.

Downing St sources did not deny Ms Symonds' influence on Mr Johnson on No.10 matters - simply insisting she avoided getting involved in the minutiae of policies and would never try to overrule the advice of officials.

One senior No.10 source said: "Her expertise and her professional area of knowledge is the Tory party and policy. That's what she did, so she obviously has a view. Every spouse has a view. Theresa May listened to Philip May. If she would be making big decisions, she would go and have a chat with Philip. So it's not unusual. And it's probably to be welcomed."

Sunday Independent