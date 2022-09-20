‘Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen today’ – Britain bows its head as a nation bids a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Just three kilometres away from the elaborate pageantry, military pomp and glittering ceremony of Westminster Abbey, the democratic arm of the funeral was in full swing.

In a way, it could almost be considered just as much a part of the ceremony as the real deal, as ordinary people – from London and far beyond – came to express their deep appreciation in a simple, yet tangible, way for a queen who had meant so much to them.

Six large screens were erected at Hyde Park to allow the congregating crowds watch what the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, rather spectacularly over-egged the pudding in describing as “the most important event the world will ever see”.

Nonetheless, it was a historic and monumental occasion, and the spirit in the English capital was one of “we will not see the like of this again”, with many people determined to be part of it.

The noise of preparations the night before had been ferocious, with the banging of equipment put into place and barriers being erected going on into the early hours, while helicopters droned overhead.

By early morning, we had awakened to a city in which even pedestrians had to adhere to the strictest of road closures. Barrier after barrier saw heated discussions as people tried to argue with stewards that they should be allowed to pass because they lived “just over there”.

In the end, there was nothing for it but to walk big sweeping circles to get to where you wanted to be.

On South Carriage Drive, near Buckingham Palace, at 8am, lines of people were firmly in place with the reward of a glimpse of the procession filing past at 1.30pm.

Men with military medals pinned to their jackets stood alongside children perched on camping stools, clutching Union Jacks, while classical music pumped from the speakers. A woman passed by, pushing a buggy that contained a small dog wrapped in a black shawl.

Outside the Palace and on The Mall were the die-hard royal fans and monarchists who had thought nothing of camping out all night to secure their spot.

For the rest – the families with children, the elderly and those who wanted to see history in the making but did not necessarily want to suffer for it – there was Hyde Park, the democratic hub of operations.

There was a sense of warmth and camaraderie amongst the crowd, with cheese sandwiches unwrapped from tinfoil, while coffee grew cold in cups once the funeral got under way.

One group of four young women even had a bottle of champagne laid out on their picnic rug, ready to toast Queen Elizabeth after the funeral. “It’s what she would have wanted,” said one.

Some were even dressed in formal funeral attire to mark the occasion – one mother and daughter clad in black wore royal-style fascinators in their hair, while several teenage boys wore suits.

Sharon and Jim Shaw had travelled to London from their home in Windsor, to accompany Jim’s mother Shirley (84), who had come from Liverpool.

Shirley – whose husband’s family were Irish – wore a brooch depicting the queen and had been determined to stand on The Mall but Jim had managed to persuade her that she wasn’t fit for camping and that Hyde Park would be the better option.

They made it up to her with the promise of tea at The Ritz afterwards, in honour of the queen. “We booked it a few days ago,” said Sharon.

On the fringe of the crowds stood Pete ‘The Street’ Brown, a plein air painter who had driven up to London from his home in Bath at 4.30 that morning to capture the scene.

His wife’s parents hailed from west Cork, and last year they travelled to Ireland to scatter her mother’s ashes, he said.

“It’s not really the pomp I’m interested in – it’s the people. It’s a festival really, isn’t it?” he said, showing a painting he had done some days before of a crowd – David Beckham among them – coming up the steps of the underground station at Lambeth, to pay respects to the queen.

“I just managed to get him,” he said.

In the meantime, the crowd in the park was growing larger, with tens of thousands of people in place as the hour of the funeral drew closer.

Soon, the boom of drums accompanied the sight of the queen’s coffin in a gun carriage pulled by 142 sailors – a tradition going back to Queen Victoria’s state funeral in 1901.

Some of the crowd began to get cross with one another for blocking their view of the screens as the six living former British prime ministers entered Westminster Abbey in chronological order.

The 2,000-strong congregation included royalty, world leaders and members of the British establishment.

US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived hand in hand.

Also present in Westminster Abbey was President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin with his wife Mary.

By now, a sombre air had settled among the crowd in the park, mirroring the scenes which were playing out before them under the Gothic arches of the Abbey.

Like those in attendance, they rose to their feet as the queen’s coffin was carried into the Abbey, followed by the royal family, including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the youngest mourners, Prince George (9) and Princess Charlotte (7).

The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, opened with the traditional Anglican Bidding prayer, recalling the queen’s “long life of selfless service”.

The Second Lesson was read, in fairly wooden fashion, by Liz Truss, the new British prime minister.

Then, in his sermon, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said that on her 21st birthday, the queen had promised to devote her life to the service of her people. “Rarely has such a promise been so well kept. Few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen,” he said.

“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten.”

Her family were “grieving as every family are at a funeral – but in this family’s case doing so in the brightest spotlight,” he pointed out.

Welby ended his sermon by echoing the queen’s words in her Covid lockdown address to the British nation: “We will meet again.”

Meanwhile, on social media, eagle-eyed watchers had noticed the presence of a “royal” spider among the wreath of bright pink roses on the coffin.

A great lover of animals and nature, the queen herself can only have approved.

There were more animals later, with the queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, brought out to await the cortege when it arrived in Windsor for the committal service, as was her horse, Emma.

Most beautiful of all, perhaps, was the fading sound of the piper’s lament, as the queen’s personal bagpiper, Paul Burns – who woke her up every morning – played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

As the funeral came to an end, the crowds went back to battling the road closures as the chime of Big Ben was muffled by the sound of cannons booming in the background as part of a gun salute in Hyde Park.