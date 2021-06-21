Festival is ‘100pc evidence’ big events can take place safely during pandemic

Music fans at the Download Festival. Fans did not have to wear masks or socially distance at the pilot event – although the capacity was significantly reduced from 111,000 to around 10,000. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

The organiser of a festival in Britain says it is “100pc evidence” that large-scale music events can take place safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Melvin Benn, managing director of the Festival Republic group, said he had seen an “extraordinary” level of compliance on-site across the three-day Download Festival, which has faced heavy rain and showers.

The rock and metal event, which concluded last night, was taking place as part of a UK government live events pilot, meaning fans did not have to wear masks or socially distance – although the capacity was significantly reduced from 111,000 to around 10,000.

Speaking as the festival drew to a close, Mr Benn said: “It’s extraordinary really. It’s really fantastic. I am very heart-warmed by it all. What is extraordinary about it is the level of compliance around the testing and requirements.

Read More

“In a way that you would expect when you are in the middle or towards the tail end of a pandemic, that level of compliance is extraordinary.

“It is coupled with a level of normality that is equally extraordinary when you have been out of it for so long,” he said.

Asked about the idea that it remains impossible for large-scale music events to be Covid-secure, he said: “It is 100pc evidence that it is not true.

“This is a very clear demonstration that you can do it.”

He predicted that the data being gathered at the festival would prove similar events can take place.

He said: “What we want from Download is data that scientists can analyse that will effectively reinforce that position, and that data is being gathered and I am certain it will do just that.”