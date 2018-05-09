Ferguson 'sitting up and talking' after surgery

Alex Ferguson was "awake and talking" three days after suffering a life-threatening brain haemorrhage and being rushed into the operating theatre, close friends said yesterday.

The 76-year-old remained under close watch by doctors at the Salford Royal Hospital, who yesterday didn't release any official update on his health.

But hopes his health is improving have been rising after friends reported he is "sitting up, talking and asking about his results," according to reports. The former Manchester United manager, who won 38 trophies during 26 years at the club, remained in hospital yesterday after it emerged on Saturday evening that he was seriously ill in intensive care.

'The Mail Online' reported that surgery went "very well" and Ferguson was sitting up talking to family and friends. United midfielder Michael Carrick, who played under Ferguson, has spoken of the respect in which his former boss is held.

"The whole football world is incredible but outside of that as well, from all corners of the globe and different walks of life, people have shown their support," he told MUTV. "That's the effect he had on people. It was the effect he had on everyone. He means a lot to me, as he does to this club."

United defender Phil Jones and former player Ryan Giggs earlier led praise of Ferguson. Jones was signed from Blackburn Rovers by Ferguson in 2011 and was part of the Scot's 13th Premier League title in his final season before retiring in 2013. "Just devastated, absolutely devastated," said Jones. "He is the one who brought me to the club and gave me that opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"He's taken me under his wing like a father. It was shocking, it's sad, but I know his character. I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully, he'll recover well."

Wales manager Giggs, given his United debut by Ferguson in 1991, said he was praying for his former manager's recovery.

Giggs one of "Fergie's Fledglings", along with David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville, was in the team that won numerous honours under Ferguson, including the 1999 Treble. "Now is the time to pray and hope he can make a full recovery," said Giggs. "He has been the biggest influence in my career, both on and off the pitch.

"I know the operation has been a success - but he is a fighter and that is what makes me think that he will be able to make a recovery."

Irish Independent