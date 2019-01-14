Female bodyguard latest to quit Meghan Markle's entourage

Meghan Markle's female bodyguard, who was by the Duchess's side throughout her high-profile tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in the autumn, has quit the team after just six months.

She is understood to be leaving the Metropolitan Police for reasons unconnected to the duke and duchess or their household, and is said to be highly regarded.

The senior personal protection officer, who is not being named for security reasons, had been a prominent part of the couple's security service as the only woman accompanying them on public engagements.

Melissa Touabti, the personal assistant to the duchess, left the palace last year after six months, Samantha Cohen, the couple's private secretary, is expected to leave later this year or next year.

Irish Independent