Fears cameras that detect heat will be used to steal passwords

Criminals are expected to start using heat-detecting cameras to crack passwords and PIN numbers, cyber security experts have warned.

Fingertips leave heat “prints” on recently used key pads and, using AI, hackers could potentially determine which buttons have been pressed.

Researchers at Glasgow University used thermal images to create a tool called “ThermoSecure” that was capable of accurately identifying PIN numbers for up to a minute after a keyboard had been used.

The researchers found those who typed slowly were more susceptible to the scam as they typically pressed each button for longer.

The system cracked 86pc of passwords when thermal images were taken within 20 seconds and 76pc after a 30-second time lapse. Success rates fell to 62pc if 60 seconds had elapsed.

Researchers also said that the system was capable of hacking long passwords of 16 characters, with a success rate of around 67pc, if it was presented with a thermal image within 20 seconds. Passwords containing 12 characters were correctly identified 82pc of the time. Six-character passwords were cracked in 100pc of attempts.

Mohamed Khamis, of Glasgow University’s School of Computing Science, said that as thermal imaging cameras were more affordable than ever and machine learning was becoming more accessible, it was “likely that people are developing similar systems in order to steal passwords”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

