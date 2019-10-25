Fear over drink licence for new vagina museum

A museum dedicated to vaginas has been granted an alcohol licence despite residents' concerns it could attract rowdy stag and hen parties.

The Vagina Museum is due to open on November 16 at Camden Market in London, with the aim of spreading knowledge about "gynaecological anatomy and health".

It is the "world's first bricks and mortar museum dedicated to vaginas", according to its website.

While the museum received widespread support, its application for an alcohol licence sparked concern from local residents' groups.

Patricia Thomas, who wrote to Camden Council on behalf of a residents' association, said the group was "particularly alarmed" by the idea of hen and stag parties visiting the museum. She said: "Stag parties are not known for their respectfulness and hen parties can also be raucous and difficult to control."

Museum director Florence Schechter said she was "honoured" by the decision. She added: "At the hearing we heard and engaged with residents' concerns."

