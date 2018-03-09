Father jailed for life after murder of six-week-old son

A father has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years after he was convicted of the murder of his baby son.

David Christie (36) claimed he unintentionally injured six-week-old Marshall Christie as he tried to resuscitate him when he said the child had collapsed at the family home in Blackpool, on March 10 last year.

However a jury at Preston Crown Court rejected his account and unanimously found him guilty of murder after his son died in hospital five days later from head injuries. His trial heard the youngster also had other injuries, including an earlier brain injury, rib fractures and bruising.

David Christie, who has been jailed for life at Preston Crown Court and ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years at Preston Crown Court Photo: Lancashire Constabulary/PA Wire

Christie, of Wyre Grove, was initially charged with wounding, but following the baby's death and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service he was charged with murder. He will not be considered for parole until he serves the minimum term.

Following sentencing, Det Insp Paddy O'Neill, from Lancashire Police, said: "In his short life Marshall Christie should have been able to look to his father for the love and protection of a parent. "However, having heard all the evidence, the jury concluded that on March 10 when David Christie shook his son so violently so as to cause the baby multiple rib fractures and catastrophic and unsurvivable brain injuries, he did so with the intent to cause Marshall serious harm.

"They did not accept Christie's submission that he was trying to resuscitate the baby having found him unresponsive. It is right and proper then that he has been convicted of murder. "Tragically, our investigation identified that Marshall had suffered previous rib fractures and another brain injury that pre-dated the injuries Marshall suffered on March 10, and those occurred whilst Marshall was in the sole care of his father.

"My thoughts remain with Marshall and indeed his wider family who have been put in an insufferable position by Christie's actions, and yet have conducted themselves with dignity and restraint since the horrific incident 12 months ago.

"I hope that this conviction can offer them some comfort as they try to move on with their lives."

