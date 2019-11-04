Family pay tribute to 'well-loved father' killed in road crash outside of racecourse

The family of a "well-loved father" has paid tribute to him following his death in a car crash outside a racecourse.

Adrian Scott, 65, died following the incident outside Wetherby Racecourse on York Road on Saturday evening, as racegoers were leaving the course following a meeting.

West Yorkshire Police said a silver Mercedes C220 travelling west towards the town centre collided with two pedestrians who were part of a group walking in the same direction.

Mr Scott was pronounced dead a short time later, the force added, while Lee Roberts, 52, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Police said on Sunday that Mr Roberts was in a critical condition following the collision, which happened after 5pm on Saturday.

In a statement, Mr Scott's family said: "Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

"We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene.

"Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time."

West Yorkshire Police said that the 40-year-old man who was driving the Mercedes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has since been released under investigation.

