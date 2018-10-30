A six-year-old boy who died in a house fire has been described by his family as a "brave warrior" who survived heart surgery as a baby.

Family pay tribute to 'superhero' boy (6) who died in house fire

Riley Jake Jackson died after the fire in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on Friday evening.

His family said in a statement: "Riley touched the lives of everyone who met him.

"Despite being born with a serious heart condition and needing surgery just after his first birthday at Glenfield Hospital, as well as dealing with multiple health conditions, he took it in his stride like the brave warrior that he is.

"Riley loved life and lived every day to the full, never letting any barriers hold him back.

"He is a superhero, and his light will always shine as brightly as his smile."

Riley's family has asked for privacy but said donations in his memory could be made to Heart Link Children's Charity, based at Glenfield Hospital, Keep The Beat children's charity or Patches Heart Group.

Police were called to the house in Shaw Street West, Ilkeston, at 10.40pm on Friday after firefighters found Riley with serious injuries.

He was given CPR by emergency services at the scene but died at Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary, with reference 18*516997.

Press Association