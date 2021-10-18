Family of David Amess are ‘absolutely broken’ over ‘cruel’ killing

Police officers erect a tent outside a house in north London, thought to be in relation to the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess on Friday. Photo: PA

The family of murdered Sir David Amess said tributes paid to the Conservative MP have given them strength as they try to come to terms with his "cruel and violent" death.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, Sir David's family said they are "absolutely broken" after he was attacked while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.

They said: "Strong and courageous is an appropriate way to describe David. He was a patriot and a man of peace.

"So, we ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all. This is the only way forward. Set aside hatred and work towards togetherness.

"Whatever one's race, religious or political beliefs, be tolerant and try to understand.

"As a family, we are trying to understand why this awful thing has occurred. Nobody should die in that way. Nobody."

A 25-year-old man, understood to be Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Sir David's murder and remains in police custody.

His father has told British media that he was shocked and “traumatised” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws.

Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister, said British counter-terrorism police had visited him, according to the Sunday Times. “I’m feeling very traumatised. It’s not something that I expected or even dreamed of,” he was quoted as saying.

British authorities have not officially released the name of the suspect in the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker.

Mr Amess, a long-serving lawmaker, was stabbed multiple times during a regular meeting with his constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, a town 62km east of London.

The Metropolitan Police has described the attack as terrorism and said early investigations suggested “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”, without giving details.

Police have been granted extra time to question the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of murder but has not yet been charged. The BBC and others reported that the suspect was referred to a government programme aimed at preventing people from supporting extremism some years ago, but said he was not a formal subject of interest for security services.

It is unclear what, if any, the suspect’s connection to Mr Amess was and why he targeted the lawmaker. The meeting with voters was public and open to all.

In north London, police investigating the killing continued to search an apartment and another address, as officers stood guard outside.

Two police constables were seen guarding a property in Lady Somerset Road, Kentish Town, north London, throughout Saturday as officers set up a forensic tent and later carried several large bags earlier on Sunday.

And neighbours said officers had searched a home in Croydon, south London, where the suspect was believed to have lived several years earlier.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the Lady Somerset Road property, a Victorian terrace house that has been split up into a flat and a maisonette, consisted of a private property and a council-owned home.

She said she believed officers are searching the council-owned maisonette.

She told the PA news agency: "We knew the family quite well as superficial neighbours. Very nice family, the mum was very, very nice.

"They'd say hello in the street, that kind of thing.

"A mother lives there with several boys, my husband believes there's three boys. The youngest has got to be in his 20s. I never saw a father there. "They've been here for years, we've lived here for 20 years and they've been here longer than us."

She added the family have not been seen in the area for a while.

"I'm completely, utterly shocked and surprised that police have started searches here," she said. "You just don't expect it to be next door. This is a lovely road, it's charming."

Neighbours also described seeing plain-clothed and uniformed officers arriving at a house in Cranmer Road, Croydon, on Friday and carrying out searches until Saturday.

A third address in Bounds Green Road, north London, was also visited by police on Sunday.

One neighbour, who also did not want to be named, in Cranmer Road told PA: "When I came back on the Friday, police were everywhere. They arrived about 2.30pm and stayed until late last night. They were going in and out, in and out, taking things from the house in sealed bags. It was uniformed police and ones in suits too."

She added: "The family are a really nice family, really quiet, very kind. They've lived there for years - we've been here about 16 years and they were here longer than us.

"A boy who used lived there has the same name as the man that was arrested. He moved out about three, four years ago.

"A woman lives there now with a boy and two girls. She did have a husband who lived with her but he left years ago - she told me that he went back to Somalia a long time ago."

Describing the family, she added: "They've always kept themselves to themselves, never really interacted with anyone apart from I think, one of their other neighbours.

"They've been helping him with his medication and food shopping during lockdown. They're just really nice people." Friday’s killing renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work.

The attack came five years after Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist in her constituency in West Yorkshire as she was on her way to a meeting with voters.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said yesterday that officials are reviewing security arrangements for lawmakers, and the measures being considered include police protection during regular meetings, known as “surgeries”, between lawmakers and their constituents.

Lawmakers could also be asked to share their whereabouts at all times with police, she said.

But Ms Patel added that she did not believe that the killing of Mr Amess should change the relationship between lawmakers and their voters.

“This should never, ever break that link between an elected representative and their democratic role, responsibility and duty to the people who elected them,” she said. Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said he was working closely with the Home Office and the police to identify ways to improve lawmakers’ safety. But, like Ms Patel, he said “we should not hide away.”

“The very essence of being an MP is to help and be seen by our constituents.

"They are the people who elected us to represent them, so surely making ourselves available to them is the cornerstone of our democracy?” Mr Hoyle wrote in The Observer newspaper.