Family of British woman (22) who was the victim of suspected murder-suicide say they are 'deeply shocked'

The family of a British woman who was the victim of a suspected murder-suicide have said they are "deeply shocked and saddened" by her death.

Amelia Blake, 22, was found in the Newtown suburb of Sydney last Friday.

New South Wales Police Force said a man in his 30s was also found dead in the flat, which is above a restaurant on a road lined with bars and shops. According to reports the pair were a couple who had lived in the flat for several months.

In a statement issued through the Foreign Office, the family of the 22-year-old said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our much loved daughter and sister Amelia, who will be truly missed by all who knew her. "We would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to our family.

"As we try to come to terms with losing our beautiful girl, we would very much appreciate privacy at this extremely difficult time." Emergency services were called to the scene three miles south-west of the city centre at around 5.30pm last Friday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man and a woman at the property.

"Police attended and discovered the bodies of a woman, aged in her 20s, and a man, aged in his 30s," police said. It is reported Ms Blake was from Loughborough and had been travelling around Australia, recently working on a fruit farm in Victoria.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

A police source told the Press Association the woman is thought to have been the victim of a murder-suicide.

Press Association