Family ‘heartbroken’ after body of rugby star found over a year after he went missing

Bryn Hargreaves, pictured in his St Helens days (PA)

Close

Bryn Hargreaves, pictured in his St Helens days (PA)

Bryn Hargreaves, pictured in his St Helens days (PA)

Bryn Hargreaves, pictured in his St Helens days (PA)

Thomas Kingsley

The body of former British rugby league player Bryn Hargreaves has been found more than a year after he went missing, his family has confirmed.

Mr Hargreaves, who was 36 at the time, was reported missing in January 2022 having failed to arrive for work in the United States where he lived. His disappearance sparked a major search led by police and tracker dogs in West Virginia.

