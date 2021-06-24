Family compares Atkinson death to Floyd case as UK policeman convicted of killing former footballer

Dalian Atkinson’s family in the UK have compared the former footballer’s death to the murder of George Floyd in the US, after a British police officer became the first UK policeman in 35 years to be convicted of killing a member of the public.

Benjamin Monk was found guilty of manslaughter yesterday after he tasered the former Aston Villa star for 33 seconds – more than six times the standard practice – and kicked him at least twice in the head as he lay on the ground at his father’s home in 2016.

But the jury at Birmingham Crown Court cleared Monk of murder. The court had heard that 6ft first-response officer Monk had exaggerated Atkinson’s physical threat to justify his own use of excessive force.

The case of Mr Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis, sparked global protests.

Following the jury’s verdict, the Atkinson family said: “The fact that this case has taken nearly five years to get to trial is completely unacceptable, especially when you consider that Monk’s identity was known to the prosecutors from day one. By contrast, the murderer of George Floyd was convicted less than a year after his death.

“Our system for prosecuting police officers must work better in future to get rid of these unjustifiable delays. No more excuses, no more delays.”

The family insisted that Mr Atkinson needed medical assistance in the early hours of August 15, 2016, at the address in Telford in Shropshire. Instead he “received violence, and died with Monk’s boot lace prints bruised on to his forehead”.

Mr Atkinson had wanted to speak to his father about treatment he was due to receive for his kidney disease. Neighbours dialled 999 when they heard a commotion outside. Monk and his girlfriend at the time, PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, responded to the call.

In the days before his death, Mr Atkinson had become unhappy with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), the union for all current and former footballers, which had been paying for his travel to hospital for NHS treatment at a considerable cost.

However, he wanted the PFA to fly him to the US to get treatment involving seaweed from an unlicensed doctor. The doctor in question was previously sued multiple times for practising without a licence – but Mr Atkinson was convinced the rogue doctor could cure him.

Kate Maynard, of the legal firm which represents the family, said: “This is a landmark conviction. Police officers involved in fatalities have all too rarely faced criminal proceedings.

“It is striking that even before the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the police officer who murdered him had already been convicted. By contrast, Monk was able to blame the five-year delay on his vague and variable evidence – and that delay caused Dalian’s family significant anguish and uncertainty.”

Judge Melbourne Inman QC bailed Monk until Monday, saying: “A custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Jurors are still deliberating the assault charge levelled at PC Bettley-Smith for her alleged use of a baton as Atkinson lay in the middle of the road.

