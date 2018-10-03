Falling glass pane kills man

A pedestrian was killed by a window that plummeted 25 storeys from the penthouse of a luxury London tower block.

The coach driver, in his 50s, was pronounced dead beside the new development overlooking the Thames on the Albert Embankment yesterday after police were called at about 10.40am.

The man was a driver for Clarkes Of London and had been with the company for more than 39 years.

Scrap metal dealer Paddy Riley (59) said he was driving past shortly after the incident when he saw a middle-aged man laying on his back, and the pane of glass had taken "half his head away".

An image taken from The Corniche on the south bank of the river shows a large window unit, complete with metal frame containing glass, on top of the victim.

