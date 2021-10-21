Facebook takes down account of Satanist who ‘inspired’ killer of two sisters

A Satanist whose work is believed to have influenced double killer Danyal Hussein has been removed from Facebook and Instagram following an investigation by the PA news agency.

Hussein (19) stabbed sisters Bibaa Henry (46) and Nicole Smallman (27) to death in a London park after making a blood pact with a demon.

Since his Old Bailey trial, it has emerged that he was an active member of online forum Becoming A Living God, set up by black magician E A Koetting.

Parts of Hussein’s pledge to “sacrifice” women for power and wealth appeared to have come from the author’s work.

Yet Koetting continued to promote his books to more than 200,000 followers on Facebook and YouTube.

Following PA’s investigation with the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right (C4ARR), Facebook said it had removed Koetting’s page and Instagram account for violating its dangerous individuals and organisations policies.

Yesterday, YouTube issued a statement to say it was “reviewing” the content.

The company stated: “Hate has no place on YouTube, and we are deeply saddened by this terrible incident.

“We have strict policies to ensure that our platform is not used to incite violence and we are in the process of carefully reviewing the content against these stringent rules.”

Professor Matthew Feldman, director of C4ARR, said some of Koetting’s work could amount to incitement to murder. He said: “This is the best example I have come across of someone saying this is what you must do to become strong, powerful, rich.

“He has 87,000 YouTube subscribers and 128,000 on Facebook. If 0.1% of people take that seriously, as Danyal Hussein clearly did, and think this is what I have to do to become famous, that’s 200 potential murderers.”

In his blood pact to King Lucifuge Rofocale, Hussein had pledged to “sacrifice” six women every six months to win a lottery jackpot.

Prof Feldman said Koetting had written about blood sacrifices to become rich, attractive and powerful – and even named the same demon, Lucifuge Rofocale.

His texts have also highlighted motiveless killing and making a blood pact.

Prof Feldman went on: “Koetting’s written works include texts that openly discuss and encourage murder.

“One book, Works Of Darkness, describes how to murder another person with a knife in a ritual sacrifice.

“Another book, Apex Of Eternity, advises people to study the terrorist handbook, provides practical guidance on how to kill another person.”

It quotes child murderer Ian Brady saying: “Always remember the first rule of murder: never kill a person that you have a reason to kill.”



Prof Feldman said: “The text, in particular paragraphs and taken as a whole, can act as an incitement to murder.”

Apex Of Eternity was written for a Nazi Satanist organisation called Tempel ov Blood (sic), which has been cited as a major influence in seven recent UK terrorism prosecutions, six of which involved teenagers. Tempel ov Blood is said to be the US branch of the UK-based Nazi Satanist group Order of Nine Angles (O9A).

Ludo Orlando, of Reclaim These Streets, said there was an “undeniable link between far-right ideology and misogyny”.

The PA news agency has contacted E A Koetting for comment.



