Extinction Rebellion sees surge in support after climate report

Demonstrators hold up banners as Extinction Rebellion (XR) gather at Oxford Circus to protest for indigenous rights in the Amazon. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

More people have been inspired to take part in the Extinction Rebellion protest following the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, according to activists.

Liam Geary Baulch, who helped launch Extinction Rebellion in 2018, said the group saw a jump in donations from people after the document was published on August 9.

The report gave a stark warning and outlined that human-caused climate change, which has pushed up global temperatures by 1.1C, is driving weather and climate extremes in every region across the world.

Mr Baulch said: “With the IPCC report just coming out, a lot of people have been reignited with the urgency of taking action on the climate and ecological emergency.”



Thousands of people have taken part in protests around London since Sunday where they have listened to speeches and paraded through the city streets.

On Tuesday, a large pink table was erected in Seven Dials, which encouraged people to “come to the table” and discuss issues such as the impact of fossil fuels on the Earth.

Yesterday saw activists from Money Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, gather at the Department for International Trade and hold a mock awards ceremony where a “Charred Earth” award was given to the department.

Money Rebellion said the “ironic award” was “presented to those who are making an outstandingly awful contribution to climate change”.

Other activists gathered at the Brazilian embassy to show solidarity with indigenous people in the Amazon Rainforest, while women assembled in Piccadilly Circus to talk about the environmental crisis.

Later yesterday afternoon, more than 40 women blocked the Oxford Circus junction and erected the table with chairs as part of the “come to the table” protest.

The chairs were left empty to represent an invitation to all those who identify as female, nonbinary or trans.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Twitter: “Officers have intervened when protestors were building a structure at #OxfordCircus.

"Some individuals have glued themselves to the structure, specialist officers are working to support their removal.”