Extinction Rebellion co-founder faces trial over Heathrow Airport disruption bid

An Extinction Rebellion co-founder faces trial next year accused of allegedly attempting to cause disruption at Heathrow Airport using a drone.

Roger Hallam was arrested last month near Britain's busiest airport following protest action by a splinter group of Extinction Rebellion (XR) called Heathrow Pause.

The 53-year-old appeared at Isleworth Crown Court via video-link from Wormwood Scrubs prison for a case management hearing on Monday.

He is accused of one charge of conspiring to cause a public nuisance between August 1 and September 14, namely conspiring with others to fly drones near Heathrow airport "in order to cause widespread disruption".

During the short hearing, a bearded Hallam, wearing a grey jumper and sitting at a desk, spoke only to give his name and date of birth and confirm his nationality as British.

The XR co-founder entered no plea and a trial date of February 17 was set.

Judge Martin Edmunds QC placed a time estimate of four days for the trial, adding that a further preparatory court hearing will be held on November 29.

No bail application was made and Hallam, of Putney Bridge Road in Wandsworth, London, was remanded in custody.

PA Media