Former Wales rugby star Gareth Thomas completed a gruelling 225km Ironman triathlon just a day after revealing he is HIV positive.

Ex-rugby star Thomas completes Ironman as he reveals he has HIV

The 45-year-old was greeted by husband Stephen as he finished the mammoth challenge in 12 hours, 18 minutes and 29 seconds, placing 413th out of 2,039 participants in south Wales.

The former British and Irish Lions captain vowed to "break the stigma" around the illness after blackmailers put him "through hell" threatening to expose his secret.

The ex-fullback, who came out as gay in 2009, is thought to be the first UK sportsman to go public about living with HIV.

In an interview, he said: "I've been living with this secret for years."

