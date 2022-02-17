Explainer: What happens now Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have settled? What was alleged?

The Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have reached a out-of court settlement in the civil case filed in the US.

Here is what happened until they reached the deal and what can be expected to happen next.

Who is Virginia Giuffre?

Virginia Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, alleged she was trafficked by disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to be molested by financier Jeffrey Epstein and his friends.

Read More

What case did Prince Andrew face?

Ms Giuffre had been seeking unspecified damages as she sued the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager in a civil case brought against the royal in the US.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the accusations brought against him.

What happens now a settlement has been reached?

The parties have said they will file a “stipulation of dismissal” within 30 days, meaning they will file a notice to discontinue the case now it has been settled.

Before the stipulation is filed, the parties have asked for all deadlines and court action to be suspended.

What do we know about the details of the agreement reached between Andrew and Ms Giuffre?

The sum of the settlement has not been disclosed but the duke will make a “substantial donation” to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

A document submitted to a US court said: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement.

The Indo Daily: The queen’s favourite, 'air-miles Andy', from war hero to playboy prince – who is Prince Andrew?

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

What have both sides said about the settlement?

David Boies, the lawyer acting on behalf of Ms Giuffre, said: “I believe this event speaks for itself.”

Andrew’s representatives said they would not be commenting further than what was said in the court documents.

Buckingham Palace have refused to comment.

Read More

© Evening Standard