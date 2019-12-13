Boris Johnson will now rapidly move forward with Brexit after securing a historic victory in the British general election.

Explainer: What does a Boris Johnson victory mean for Brexit - and Ireland?

The British prime minister is expected to move quickly.

The talk is he will keep same Cabinet team in place - with that proviso that they are all re-elected. This will save him some time and allow him travel to Buckingham Palace on Friday morning or afternoon to seek the Queen’s permission to form a Government.

His next move will be to get the Brexit deal he trashed out with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar passed by the House of Commons and he has long promised to hold this vote before Christmas.

The British parliament may even sit on Christmas Eve.

The Taoiseach and Tanaiste Simon Coveney will be ready this morning to comment on the outcome of the election and take as much credit as possible as a general election nears close on this side of the Irish Sea.

Then the European Parliament will vote on Brexit in mid January. Nothing can be taken for granted but it could pass quite easily and allow Johnson to leave the EU before the end of the month.

After that, everyone moves on to the future trade relationship discussion, which will take years. But in the meanwhile, the realities of Brexit will begin to kick in here in Ireland.

All the warnings about the impact it will have on our economy will be tested for the first time and the Government will hope their dire forecasts were overstated.

Fianna Fail, meanwhile, will be left with very little excuse for supporting Fine Gael’s minority government. All this points towards a February general election.

