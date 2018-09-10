'Exotic dancer' wins tax appeal over 'skimpy' outfits for work

A Stringfellows dancer has won an appeal after HMRC queried whether she should get tax relief on items including nurse and schoolgirl outfits.

A Stringfellows dancer has won an appeal after HMRC queried whether she should get tax relief on items including nurse and schoolgirl outfits.

Gemma Daniels, who worked at the central London club as a self-employed "exotic dancer", was asked to pay more than £8,600 extra in taxes after HMRC ruled she could not claim for travel and clothing as tax-deductible.

But Ms Daniels, of south west London, has partially won an appeal at the Tax Chamber sitting at Taylor House, London, which ruled claims for clothing, dry cleaning and cosmetics were permitted, but travelling expenses were not.

The decision, published in July, said: "The costumes and dresses that she wore were not the type of clothing that would be suitable to be worn outside Stringfellows and she would not have wished to do so.

"Her dresses were long, see-through and skimpy. They were frequently decorated with sequins so that they dazzled under the lights."

Outfits included nurse and schoolgirl uniforms on fancy dress evenings, the decision said.

Ms Daniels, who left Stringfellows in September 2014, also claimed deductions on tanning sessions, waxing and hair extensions from 2010 to 2014.

In his ruling, tribunal judge Guy Brannan said: "In the present case, we accept Ms Daniels' evidence that the dresses that she acquired in order to perform at Stringfellows were not appropriate to be worn outside that club and that she purchased them only for the purposes of her performances.

"She described them as 'see-through' and 'skimpy', they were often decorated with sequins in order to catch the lights under which she performed.

"The dresses worn by Ms Daniels could not be described as providing 'warmth and decency'.

"Indeed, we are satisfied that the objective of Ms Daniels in acquiring the dresses was the reverse of the objective of the provision of 'warmth and decency'.

"Accordingly, we have concluded that the expenditure incurred by Ms Daniels on these dresses is deductible."

Press Association