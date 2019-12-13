Ex-footballer Alan Shearer wins £100,000 legal fight

Former England footballer and BBC pundit Alan Shearer has won an extra-time stage of a High Court fight with a financial adviser.

More than two years ago, Shearer agreed a settlement with Kevin Neal and specialist pension firm Suffolk Life after claiming he was given "negligent" advice and launched a £9 million damages claim.

But a lawyer representing Shearer on Friday told a judge that Mr Neal owed £100,000 due under the terms of the settlement.

Barrister Robert Avis told Judge Mark Pelling the payment should have been made in June.

Judge Pelling ordered Mr Neal to pay the sum and a further £11,000 Shearer spent on lawyers during the latest stage of the litigation.

The judge analysed Shearer's complaints about non-payment at a High Court hearing in London on Friday.

Neither Shearer not Mr Neal were at the hearing, which lasted 15 minutes.

Another judge had started to oversee a trial at the High Court in London in June 2017.

A lawyer representing Shearer had announced the settlement shortly before the former Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle striker was due to give evidence.

Barrister Gerard McMeel, who led Shearer's legal team at the trial, had told Mr Justice Leggatt the terms of the settlement were confidential.

A Suffolk Life spokeswoman said the case had been settled on "mutually satisfactory terms and with no admission of liability".

Lawyers had indicated the case centred on a pension worth around £4 million.

Shearer had complained about investment advice he was given and said he had lost millions of pounds.

He said Mr Neal was "careless" and "dishonest", and Suffolk Life breached fiduciary and regulatory duties.

Suffolk Life and Mr Neal had disputed his allegations.

Mr Neal had told Mr Justice Leggatt the claims were "just driven by pure greed and ego".

Shearer, 49, who comes from Newcastle and is now a pundit, stopped playing in the top flight more than a decade ago after a career spanning 18 years.

He made more than 600 appearances in top-level club football and won more than 60 England caps.

PA Media