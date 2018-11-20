Ex-England footballer Gascoigne charged with sex assault on train

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with committing sexual assault on a train.

Gascoigne (51), a former Tottenham and Newcastle player, widely known as Gazza, was arrested at Durham station in northern England in August and released while police investigated the incident.

"Paul Gascoigne, of Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching," Transport Police said. He is due to appear in court on December 11.

Gascoigne, who has spent several spells in rehab battling alcohol and drug addiction, played 57 times for England. He made headlines during the 1990 World Cup in Italy, bursting into tears after receiving a yellow card in England's semi-final match.

Irish Independent